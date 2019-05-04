West Indies test bench strength ahead of World Cup

DUBLIN: West Indies side missing some of their first-choice players will face hosts Ireland in the first match of the tri-nation series, which also involves Bangladesh, on Sunday (today), and look to familiarise themselves with the English conditions ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Only half of the 14-man West Indies squad named for the tri-series will be participating in the World Cup; the other members of the World Cup squad are playing in the Indian Premier League.

Yet, the tri-series will offer them a taste of the conditions, while giving peripheral players an opportunity to showcase their talent, especially youngsters like Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich and Raymon Reifer.

West Indies did well to draw the five-match ODI series against England in March, an outcome that was not expected as the hosts were facing a strong side placed No 1 on the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

They will rely on the experience of senior batsmen like Darren Bravo and Shai Hope. Skipper Jason Holder will lead the pace attack alongside Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach and Shanon Gabriel.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be ruing their defeat to England in Dublin on Friday, sliding from a position of strength. While the hosts faltered with the bat, their precise bowling had almost derailed England. They have a terrific top three in place, in William Porterfield, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie, who gave them a good start, and they will be looking to them to put up a competitive score.

Middle-order batsman Lorcan Tucker had a milder debut in comparison to Josh Little, who was the star of the bowling line-up. However, Tucker’s domestic credentials are strong enough for him to warrant another chance.