Qasim, Najeebullah on top in National Sailing C’ship

KARACHI: Navy’s Najeebullah and Qasim Abbas were leading competitions of their respective classes, Laser Standard and RS:X, on the second day of the National Sailing Championship here near Clifton Beach on Saturday.

As per details provided by the Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF), in the Laser Standard Najeebullah of Navy was leading at the points table, while he was followed by Muhammad Tanveer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Meanwhile, in RS:X (wind-surfing), Qasim Abbas of Navy had a tight grip on the competition, while Mohammad Sajjad of PAF was trailing second.

In the 470 class competition, the pair of Xerxes Avari and Mehboob of Karachi Yacht Club were leading with Navy’s Rehman Ullah and Khalid Hussain trailing second.

On Sunday (today), the competitions will conclude. The event carries nine races and the racers are allowed two discards.