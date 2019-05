Beach Wrestling World Series: Inam to depart for Rio on May 8

KARACHI: Eyeing spot in the World Beach Games Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam will fly out of Islamabad for Brazil in the wee hours of Wednesday to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series which will be held at the Rio de Janeiro from May 10-11.

“I will proceed to Brazil on May 8. I have worked hard and did what I could on my own as you know there was no official camp. I am hopeful that I will put in my best in the event,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The two-time World Beach Wrestling Championships winners missed the first Beach Wrestling World Series held in Portugal from March 29-30 due to visa issue.

However, the event in Brazil and other two World Series events to be held in Ukraine in August and Croatia in September will be of great value for Inam to participate in.

These events serve as qualifiers for the World Beach Games which will be held in San Diego, USA, from October 10-15.

The top eight grapplers in one weight will make it to the World Beach Games. Inam will feature in 90 kilogramme competitions.

Despite winning back-to-back world beach titles, Inam does not take the qualifiers easy.

“I cannot take it for granted. The World Series is a big event as the world’s leading grapplers will be showcasing their potential. And I will have to beat wrestlers from the best nations in the sport. It is not only how you fight against a major player but also how you cope with the pressure of the environment you play in,” Inam said.

Inam said that he will try his level best to feature in the remaining qualifying events.

Initially, it was expected that being gold medallist of the world beach championship, Inam will directly qualify for World Beach Games. But later it was revealed that the leading fighters of the world will have to pass through qualifying phase before making a cut for the world’s major competition in California.

Inam will be the first Pakistani to play in the World Beach Games if he qualified for the spectacle in which athletes from around the world will flex their muscles in 17 disciplines of 15 sports.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Inam will be accompanied by coach-cum-manager Mohammad Riaz who is also the secretary of Punjab Wrestling Association and finance secretary of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF). However, Inam faces financial issues.

“The total expenses of two persons for Brazil tour are around Rs800,000. We had requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) but did not receive any response. We have also requested the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and it has replied and I hope in a couple of days it will be revealed how much it will help us,” Inam said.

Because of financial issues Inam also missed the Asian Wrestling Championships held in China last month.

Inam had set his eyes on making a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but due to lack of state support his goal seems to have been dented.

The state has not been able to release funds to the federations for the last eight months.