Saad sizzles as SBP put one hand on Patron’s Trophy

KARACHI: Skipper Saad Ali hit his second century of the match to put State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in commanding position against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the penultimate day of their four-day final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

After having secured a 109-run lead, SBP rode on the heroics of their skipper Saad who hammered 153 not out, his second century of the game, to enable his side to reach 385-5 in their second innings at stumps.

SBP are now 494 runs ahead which means that there is no chance for HEC to win the title.

Even if the game ends in a draw, SBP will still be declared champions on the basis of their first innings’ lead.

Karachi-born Saad, who had hit 105 in the first innings, carried his golden form in the second innings as well, hammering 21 fours in his excellent 190-ball innings.

Saad, who made his ODI debut against Australia in the UAE recently, added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket association with Umar Waheed who chipped in with a solid 115 which came off 241 balls and had 12 fours.

Naved Yasin, who had made century in the first innings, hit a fine 51 this time off 93 balls. The left-handed Gaggu Mandi-born experienced first-class cricketer Naved hammered six fours.

Israrullah, while opening the innings, chipped in with 42 off 83 balls. The left-handed Peshawar-born batsman struck four fours during his good effort. Sahibzada Farhan scored 20.

Left-arm spinner Asfand Mehran was the pick of the bowlers with 2-82. Nasar Khan and Mohammad Kaleem are supervising the match. Ali Naqvi is the match referee.