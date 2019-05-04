close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Asif Bajwa likely to address press conference tomorrow

Sports

 
May 5, 2019

KARACHI: The newly-appointed Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa will take charge at the PHF secretariat in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).

He is also expected to address a press conference on the occasion and announce the details of the National Hockey Championship, which was postponed earlier this year.

According to some former players, Bajwa has been appointed as secretary to help the PHF resolve its ongoing financial issues.

