Asif Bajwa likely to address press conference tomorrow

KARACHI: The newly-appointed Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa will take charge at the PHF secretariat in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).
He is also expected to address a press conference on the occasion and announce the details of the National Hockey Championship, which was postponed earlier this year.
According to some former players, Bajwa has been appointed as secretary to help the PHF resolve its ongoing financial issues.
