After the ban

Hours after the UN Security Council declared Maulana Masood Azhar, head of the Jaesh-e-Muhammad, a global terrorist, Pakistan sprang into action, freezing his assets, placing a travel ban and restricting him from purchasing arms. While the Security Council decision against Azhar is being seen a victory for India, it is in reality a victory for Pakistan. The US has at a high level already welcomed Pakistan’s renewed efforts against terrorism and hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue with his commitment to tackle it urgently and decisively. Pakistan’s ambassador to the US has emphasized that the move against Azhar will have no negative impact on Pakistan and will in fact benefit it, given that it is already engaged in a struggle against terrorist elements. In this context, fulfilling the commitments the country has now made is essential. There is a growing risk to Pakistan of ending up on the FATF blacklist after the body meets in June this year. Pakistan is already on the grey list, and any further action would amount to an economic disaster for the country, already battling enormous financial difficulties, and further isolate it in the global community. As such, we must look at every act against militants as a step which benefits us.

The UN decision against Masood Azhar came as China ended its longstanding blocking of the demand that he be placed on the global terrorist list. Pakistan cannot afford to lose more friends or to be seen even more distinctly as a country which harbours militants. The indications that the US may be softening its position is then a good omen. We need in the future to move on our own to deal with such terrorists. This has already been pointed out at discussions both inside and outside the country. Pakistan at the present moment needs to do all it can for its people and its standing in the world. The swift action against Azhar is therefore welcome. We must build on this and demonstrate our determination to tackle militancy on our soil so that the threat of sanctions from the FATF or other bodies can be warded off and confidence built in Pakistan as a responsible country able to stand with others in the region and around the world.