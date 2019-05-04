close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Waning hope

Newspost

 
May 5, 2019

Gone were the days, when people had high hopes from the newly elected government of the PTI. The cadre that was formed under the leadership of Imran Khan now seems to be incompetent. The recent sackings and changing of top level heads of ministries and institutions – such as Asad Umar, ex-finance minster, governor of SBP and FBR chairman, shows this to be the right assessment. In the face of rising prices, people have relinquished their hopes and are now waiting for a miracle that could convert the existing depressing condition of the country into a highly prosperous and developed future, something the Pakistani people had wished and voted for.

Ali Hyder ( Sukkur )

