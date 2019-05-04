Missing maturity

The issue of inflation and price hike is not new in Pakistan. During the tenure of Mr Dar, the self-proclaimed best finance minister, prices of daily use goods were sky high and people suffered under inflation and unemployment. They protested and the minister held a press conference and promised to lower down prices. However, someone from the audience shouted that prices of pulses and other essential food items were higher than chicken, to which the worthy minister promptly replied that people should eat chicken instead of pulses.

The current government is struggling hard to control inflation, but it seems to lack sustainable economic policies. Their predecessor government and its leaders taunt the incumbent government for its inefficiencies, while all are sailing on a sinking ship. One wonders when our leaders will attain maturity, forge unity and save the country from falling into an economic quagmire that is difficult to climb out of.

Raja Shafaatullah ( Islamabad )