Dirty linen

Shahid Afridi's autobiography has opened yet another Pandora's box. Afridi has criticised most of his seniors for obvious reasons. Unfortunately, his startling revelations may bring complications for PCB as well.

It is unbecoming of a world class cricketer to write about trivial skirmishes. His confession of not disclosing his right age may implicate him too in a legal battle. It is hoped that other players will not follow his path.

Iftikhar Mirza (Islamabad)