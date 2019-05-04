close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Walk the talk?

Newspost

 
May 5, 2019

The Sindh Right To Information Act was passed by the Sindh Assembly on March 13, 2017, and till today we do not have a functional Sindh Information Commission nor the relevant rules and regulations. A Sindh Information Commission was notified in May 2018, but even almost a year, it is not operational. Without a working information commission, the Act becomes a useless paper tiger.

The Sindh government can shout itself hoarse claiming good governance, but actions speak louder than words. Can I respectfully ask the PPP chairman why the Sindh government is deliberately delaying the establishment of the information commission. And why would you want to derail transparency, if not to hide corruption? This is a rather simple question.

Dr Raza Gardezi (Karachi)

