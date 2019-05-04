close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

HEC cuts

May 5, 2019

It is quite disappointing that the government has decided to cut off the funds of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 50 percent in the upcoming budget. Surely, this decision of government will bring much troubles for those students who cannot afford huge tuition fees. Those in public-sector universities who are being funded by the HEC will be coerced either to suspend scholarships being provided to students or to increase tuition fees.

In both scenarios, poor students have to go through a tough time because in Pakistan, there are no opportunities for part-time jobs and those students who cannot afford expenses will have no other way but to quit their studies. In view of all this, Prime Minister Imran Khan is requested to review his decision of cutting off HEC funds.

Irshad Hameed (Lahore)

