Child brides

The Senate has recently passed a bill to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929. According to the amendment, marriage of anyone under 18 years can lead to a fine of Rs200,000 and three years of strict punishment for the facilitators. Senator Sherry Rehman presented the bill to be passed.

This is a good initiative. Child marriage is a violation of human rights that robs mostly girls of their childhood. Child brides are often forced to drop out of school, have children before they are ready and are often subjected to a life of violence and abuse. People with poor economic conditions are forced to push their daughters into child marriage as they consider girls an economic burden. Another reason behind child marriages is old family customs. These family traditions make parents push their girls into marriage well before they are ready – only to preserve their family 'honour'. Girls need to be aware of their rights and parents need to understand that child marriage can negatively affect their daughters' lives in the future.

Safia Kamran (Karachi)