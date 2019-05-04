Sindh govt to establish small dams for farmers in tail-end areas

The Sindh government has expressed its resolve to build small dams to permanently overcome water shortage for farmers in tail-end areas of the irrigation system in the province.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Syed Nasir Hussain stated this on Friday while chairing a meeting regarding affairs of the Irrigation system.

He said that construction of small dams would be completed at the earliest for the sake of improvement and reforms in the irrigation system in the best interest of the deprived farmers. The dams, after the completion of construction work, would be inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Hussain directed irrigation department officials to store additional water available in the province due to heavy rains.

He said that all development projects of the irrigation department should be completed with utmost transparency.

He also directed the officials concerned to provide him details of all the irrigation sector projects that had to be completed with support of the federal government, adding that commissioning of the projects had been delayed.

He said that it was firm resolve of the irrigation department that no farmer in the province should suffer due to the shortage of irrigation water as distribution of water should take place in a fair and just manner. The minister said that whosoever tried to take law in his hand regarding fair distribution of irrigation water in the province should be taken to task.

He said that appointments in the department should be made on a meritorious basis, adding that educated and eligible youth of the local areas should be employed.

He said Rangers pickets should be established at all important regulators of the irrigation system to stop pilferage of water.