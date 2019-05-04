Eye-donation campaign

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar launched an eye-donation campaign of the Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) and announced the donation of his own eyes posthumously.

He announced this during his visit to the PEBS to launch the campaign on Saturday. He said that eye donations would help restore tje eyesight of people with corneal blindness, rather than buying them from Sri Lanka or any other country.

He appealed to the citizens to participate in the drive to help people who had lost their eyes due to diseases and accidents.

Akhtar visited different wards and observed the provision of facilities in the hospital. He said that eye donation after death was an important social and religious duty. He said seven transplants of corneas brought from Sri Lanka were done free of cost in the last three months at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run (KMC) Spencer Eye Hospital. “We can do better if cornea donation is available in our own country.”