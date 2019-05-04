‘Drug peddler’ killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspected drug peddler was killed and two others arrested in a gunfight with the police at the Mewa Shah graveyard.
Police said the killed suspect was identified as Junaid. Police said the suspects were involved in drug peddling. They said they had also recovered weapons, ammunition and drugs from them.
