Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

‘Drug peddler’ killed

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

A suspected drug peddler was killed and two others arrested in a gunfight with the police at the Mewa Shah graveyard.

Police said the killed suspect was identified as Junaid. Police said the suspects were involved in drug peddling. They said they had also recovered weapons, ammunition and drugs from them.

