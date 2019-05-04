Darul Sehat owners’ bail

A judicial magistrate extended the interim bail of Darul Sehat Hospital’s chairman Amir Chishti and vice-chairman Syed Ali Farhan till May 7 in the Nashwa death case. They were given bail previously against sureties of Rs200,000 each.

Nine-month-old Nashwa died on April 22 nearly two weeks after she was allegedly given wrong treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital. According to her father Qaiser Ali, the infant was given an excessive injection, which paralysed her and later caused her death.

On Friday, a district and sessions judge (East) revoked the interim bail of Dr Atiya Ahmed and Dr Sharjeel Hussain, two doctors of the hospital nominated in the case. The doctors had obtained protective bail from the Sindh High Court, which had directed them to appear before the trial court.

Five people, including nursing incharge Atif Javed, nurse Sobia Irshad, nurse Agha Moiz, admin officer Ahmer Shahzad and security incharge Waleed-ur-Rehman, are in jail on judicial remand as the court seeks final charge sheet in the case. The private hospital’s executive director Dr Shehzad Alam, HR director Ifran Aslam, Dr Rizwan Azmi and Syed Shabbar Hussain Zaidi are absconding.