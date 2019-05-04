Intizar’s father tells ATC his son’s killing was premeditated

Father of Intizar Ahmed, the young man who was murdered in the Defence Housing Authority last year, deposed on Saturday before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that his son’s killing by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel was a premeditated murder.

The father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, recorded his statement before the ATC-XIII judge, saying that his son had left home on the evening of January 13, 2018 to eat a burger but later he was found dead. He said the ACLC police had properly planned to kill his son and CCTV footage of the incident was evidence for it.

Ishtiaq maintained that initially investigators tried to save the skins of the accused policemen, however, a joint investigation team headed by then Counter-Terrorism Department chief Sanaullah Abbasi held them responsible for the killing.

Eight ACLC personnel, Tariq Mehmood, Azhar Ahsan, Tariq Rahim, Shahid, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal Rasheed and Ghulam Abbas, are facing a murder trial in the case. After recording the statement of Ishtiaq, the judge summoned more witnesses on the next hearing on May 20.