Rangers arrest five suspects

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Saturday to have arrested five suspects, including dacoits, during their targeted operations in different parts of the city.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops had conducted intelligence-based raids in the Chakiwara, Baldia Town, Model Colony and Mobina Town areas where they arrested five suspects identified as Abdul Rasheed, Shahbaz, Waqas, Muhammad Yousuf and Moin Saleem.

The arrested men were allegedly involved in a number of dacoities, murder, street crime and snatching cases in different parts of the city.

The Rangers also recovered stolen items and seized arms from the possession of the arrested suspects who were later handed over to the local police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.