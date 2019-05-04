close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Mobile phone shop gutted by fire

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019


A mobile shop in a mall in Block 10, Federal B Area, was gutted by a fire on Saturday.

The incident took place in the precincts of the Azizabad police station. Fire tenders reached the site and participated in extinguishing the fire.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the fire broke out when a mobile shops mall was closed. The watchman informed the fire department when he saw smoke coming out from inside the mall. The firefighters put out the blaze and saved the remaining shops.

