Commercial fish farms deprive growers of rightful share in water

HYDERABAD: Coastal farmers of Keti Bunder, Sindh blame the increasing trend to establish large fish ponds on fertile lands for depriving them of their rightful share in water.

The fish growers, who the coastal agricultural farmers believe have political backing, establish ponds with water from the watercourses.

Gulab Shah, one of the leading growers of Keti Bunder, Thatta district called it a priority shift of the provincial government, which has allowed water user from the irrigation system for private fish ponds, depriving agriculture farmers of their share.

“We being farmers have the first right to get irrigation water through watercourses for food production. If there is surplus water, the authorities may provide it to private fish farms,” he said.

He called the shortage of water “artificial”, as canals were flowing at full capacity. He has cultivated cotton on 80 acres after two years in the hope of recovering previous losses; however, he was not getting water from the irrigational tributaries and watercourses.

“The standing cotton crop needs weekly water, but unfortunately farmers are not getting the essential input,” Gulab Shah said.

Coastal zone farmers used to lead in crop sowing and harvesting due to Sindh’s favourable climate, but for the last two consecutive years they could not sow cotton and other major crops due to water scarcity and various climatic phenomenon.

This year farmers were able to cultivate the crops on initial availability of water. But that has changed now and they were crying out loud for their rightful share in water to save crops. There are a number of big fish ponds, covering around 35,000 acres of land. These ponds need water up to five-six feet to produce fish.

Calculating water consumption, Shah said a five-acre fish pond consumes water equal to 50 acres of an agriculture crop. “It is not difficult to guess that the agriculture sector has been put in the hands of ignorant fish farmers and irrigation department officials,” he lamented.

Mustafa Nangraj, researcher and trainer from Sindh Agriculture Extension Department said the government's agriculture policy was clear, but it did not have micro details of procedure and planning.

He said the need was to adopt an integral approach in which agriculture, dairy, and fish were produced at a small scale to ensure nutrition for the community without a heavy cost.

“There should be small home-based fish ponds from where poor people may get their required nutrition. In fact larger fish ponds consume more water and poor community people do not have access to buy fish at low prices to overcome nutrition deficiencies,” he added.

Information gathered from farmers in coastal area shows they were preparing lands to cultivate a variety of seasonal vegetables, mostly ridged gourd (tori), bitter gourd (karela), cluster bean (guar), and bottle gourd (kado).

However, water shortage disrupted their move and pushed them to wait for their turn to receive water from the watercourses.

Years ago, coastal areas were rich in producing seasonal vegetables, fruits, rice, and dairy products. Preference for cultivating vegetables existed because the coastal areas had better access to Karachi’s market, where they received better rates for their produce. But now, the farmers are vulnerable to unemployment and poverty due to water scarcity and lack of support from government in case of any untoward natural phenomenon as well as manmade issues.

Also, there is no policy cover to compensate these tail end farmers, who were vulnerable to unpredictable prices.

Farmers in the two other coastal districts - Sujawal and Badin - have different crops pattern. Presently, they were preparing to develop rice nurseries, which they would plant at the end of the current month (May) and June. They usually cultivate vegetables and off season crops in rice fields after its harvest.

Despite ups and downs of water and weather pattern change, farmers from Sakro, Ghorabari, Garho and Keti Bunder of Thatta districts cultivate around 100,000 acres of land with mostly vegetables. At present, they either have cultivated cotton crops at their family lands or were preparing to cultivate seasonal vegetables.

But the private fish farmers have created trouble for them, as the authorities provide irrigation water to them ignoring the agricultural crops. Water scarcity, increasing cultivation cost and instability of market for agriculture products has also pushed many small-scale farmers to develop fish farms.

Community farmers urged the government to formulate a policy to stop the use of arable land for fish farming and other commercial purposes.

They pointed out that diverting water from water courses and canals to fish farms was not only affecting agricultural practices and food production, but also depriving natural fresh water lakes from getting replenished with this essential resource.

Fish farms consume more water. Each fish farm reservoir has capacity to store water at five to six feet level, which was enough to cultivate a 50-acre piece of land for food crops.

There are merely eight to ten landlords on each watercourse who get their share to cultivate their piece of family land in coastal areas. But in recent years, where agriculture has become a low priority area for the provincial government, more and more fish farms have been getting water from the irrigation system which was meant to supply it to the cultivators.

Leading researchers in agriculture and water fields urged the government prepare proper guidelines and rules for developing fish farms, and to preserve the share in water for agriculture, which was the backbone of the country’s economy.

The farmers in Keti Bunder produce vegetables and major crops in the months of March, April and May. They mainly cultivate chilli, tomato and cucumber in August and September. Monsoon for these farmers is a blessing as it not only enables them to cultivate more, but it also recharges the underground water sources, and increases marine fish catch.

Presently, the entire coastline of the province, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, was experiencing the worst kind of water shortage. Those living in these areas have to spend a large chunk of their income to buy drinking water.

Sadly, all government-built water supply schemes are also in doldrums as they are disconnected from the canals and watercourses. In this situation, even keeping livestock has become quite difficult for the farmers; despite the fact that livestock itself has been a major source of livelihood for coastal communities.