Regulators fail to resist quitting

LAHORE: The resignation of the central bank governor submitted on the demand of prime minister speaks volumes about the weaknesses of the regulatory institutions in Pakistan. It is a pity that regulators do not resist quitting their posts on rulers’ orders.

This was not the first instance when a regulator has bowed down before the pressure from power circles. During the second tenure of Benazir, the then WAPDA chief was shown the door before completion of his tenure. He challenged it in superior courts and was reinstated. That perhaps was the only instance when a regulator asserted himself, as under the constitution all regulatory posts have protected tenure.

During Shaukat Aziz era, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Tariq was asked to step down in the middle of his tenure. During the PPP 2008/13 tenure, Shahid Kardar had to go without completing his tenure and in the following period of PML-N, the then central bank governor was forced to tender resignation as were two WAPDA heads.

These regular instances of last four regimes show the desire of all ruling parties to control the regulating agencies of the country. This defeats the purpose of establishing different regulation agencies to streamline the operations of government and private sector through transparent measures.

As the things stand, now all the regulatory agencies whether it be the central bank, SECP, OGRA, NEPRA, WAPDA or CCP all are awed by the powers of the ruling elite. These institutions have mostly become advisers and not the real regulators.

If NEPRA notifies electricity tariff that comes under its power and jurisdiction; the implementation of that tariff is subject to the approval of the federal government that may agree or discard its recommendations.

If the OGRA notifies the rates of petroleum products, the federal government has the right to notify the prices, which it deems fit. Our rulers simply ignore the fact that the decisions that regulators take are based on solid logic that ensures fair deal for all stakeholders, including the consumers.

For instance, in the case of electricity tariff or gas charges, the regulators take into account the cost of electricity, its distribution expenses and globally accepted distribution losses.

Unfortunately, the distribution losses in Pakistan are very high. When the losses started rising the regulator refused to grant relief to the power distributors. But they were pressed by the rulers to cover all the distribution losses.

Since then the power distributors have got a free hand and all the distribution losses are covered in the power tariff. The power tariff now continues to rise despite lower cost of power production. It is the same in the case of gas tariff, as the consumers have to pay for the gas theft.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has since long been asking the government to grant full autonomy to the central bank. But the factual position is that the federal government currently has the option to order the central bank to print currency notes when it is short of cash. This disturbs the regulatory role of the central bank that regulates the monetary policy to ensure low inflation and access of capital to the private sector.

By printing notes the risk of inflation increases and the bank has to increase interest rate. This in turn makes the loans to the private sector expensive and lower investment. Still, the central bank tries to keep its autonomy intact as far as policy rates are concerned.

The federal government; however, uses other arm twisting options to force the SBP governors resign if they go too far in maintaining their independence.

The change of guard at the State Bank of Pakistan has come at a time when deposed SBP governor was privy to the four months talks that had been going on with the IMF. The autonomy of SBP was breached when the IMF delegation was holding crucial talks with the government of Pakistan.

The entire economy depends on prudent and transparent regulation without interference from any quarter. This can only happen if the institutions are strong and independent. The present government should be constitutionally bound to accept the regulatory orders of the institutions. There may be a chaos for a while, as the rulers are accustomed to operating without the regulatory orders that may create some temporary hiccups.

However, if the institutions are fully strengthened it would address most of the problems that the economy is currently facing. If the powers to be do not want the regulatory institutions to be independent they can do away with them and regulate according to their whims that they are anyway doing it currently.