OMCs sales increase 14pc to 1.66 million tons in April

KARACHI: The sales of both black and white oil products jumped 14 percent month-on-month to 1.66 million tons in April on the back of high furnace oil sales, though a slowdown in economic activity depressed demand by 11 percent on a year-on-year basis, a brokerage report said on Saturday.

Furnace oil (FO) off-take in April jumped 48 percent month-on-month to 274,000 tons, while sales volumes of high speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (MS) volumes increased 13 percent and five, respectively.

Optimus Capital Management said sales volumes were down 11 percent on a year-on-year basis, largely driven by a 26 percent reduction in furnace oil off-take as the power mix in the country shifts towards lower-cost fuels such as RLNG and coal.

“This likely took a toll and contributed in part to the 16 percent year-on-year decline in high speed diesel off-take during April this year, with lower demand for transportation of the black oil,” brokerage report said adding, “high speed diesel sales were further pressured by the economic slowdown in the country”.

April marked another month of strong performance for Pakistan State Oil (PSO), with its petroleum oil lubricant products sales

increasing by 17 percent month-on-month, clocking in at 733,000

tons.

“The brunt of the increase came from a 69 percent month-on-month increase in FO sales, recorded at 154,000 tons in April, while HSD and MS sales were up by 12 percent and five percent, respectively,” it added.

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) saw an eight percent month-on-month increase in overall sales to 171,000 tons in the month under review, with FO sales volumes increasing by 32 percent month-on-month to 39,000 tons.

The brokerage added that HSD off-take from the company

dropped by three percent month-on-month, with APL having sold 64,000 tons of the white oil during the month.

On the other hand, HASCOL’s sales remained largely flat over the earlier month, having sold 123,000 tons during April.

The brokerage said PSO, HASCOL, Shell and Attock Petroleum Limited collectively sold ~70.4 percent of total energy products

during the month, with the listed companies’ market share

dropping by 74 basis points month-on-month.

The brunt of the lost market share was picked up by GO

Petroleum as the company

sold 128,000 tons of POL products during April 2019, higher by

84 .5 percent month-on-month and 105.6 percent year-on-year, it added.

This, according to the brokerage report, increased the company’s market share from 4.8 percent in March 2019 to 7.7 percent in April.

Also, Puma Energy’s energy products’ sales during April increased by 4.1 percent month-on-month to 25,600 tons and on a year-on-year basis the volume registered a 6.7 boost.

The Optimus research attributed this increase to higher HSD sales, which jumped 11 percent month-on-month.

Furthermore, BE Energy was able to increase its sales by 21.5 percent month-on-month and 35 percent year-on-year, having sold ~52,000 tons of POL products during the month under review.

Moreover, the industry collectively sold 677,000 tons of motor spirit (petrol) during the

month, growing by 5 percent month-on-month and 4 percent year-on-year. In comparison,

on average 620,000 tons the product was sold on a monthly basis during the ten months of fiscal year 2018/19.