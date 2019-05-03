Hospital negligence

After one another incident of wrong injections administered at a hospital this situation seems to be tip of the iceberg, One of the major causes behind this is that most of the hospital management hire unqualified staff. They employ aid nurses instead of well-trained nurses. Hospitals get used to such cheap labour. Nurses remain with patients most of the time while doctors make their rounds and go away. For prevention of such incidents, a duty doctor must always be present to ensure the right dosage is being given to a patient. Doctors should clearly describe procedure of giving injections as per required criteria.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karach