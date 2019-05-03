Implement the law

There is a misconception in our country that due to illiteracy people do not follow rules and hence there is a total traffic mess on most of our highways. Even in our day-to-day behaviour, we lack self discipline. We throw garbage everywhere with complete disregard – and get away from being checked. It would also be wrong to assume that our educated lot is not doing the same. Mind you we all know what is right or wrong and what the rules are? So what is really wrong with us – or right with the developed countries, where the educated or the uneducated people strictly follow the rules?. I firmly believe that it's their strict implementation of the law which makes the difference. So it all boils down to strict implementation of rules by the concerned agencies, be it the policee or the municipal staff or anybody else. Unless there is a will to implement laws, we as a country cannot progress. It does not cost anything to have honest and professionally efficient people at the right positions.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad