Population problems

Pakistan's population is still growing very fast. In 1974, Pakistan had 27 million people. Now it has over 200 million. According to a report on the new year’s first days, 15 thousand children took birth in Pakistan. The medical association warns that if we don’t control the population then it can become a critical issue in the country.
Hina Daad
Kech
