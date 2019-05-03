Child marriage

This refers to the editorial ‘Child marriage’ (May 2) regarding the ongoing debate on a bill that aims to increase the minimum age of marriage to 18 years. While the bill has already been passed by the Senate, it has been referred by the speaker National Assembly to the relevant committee for further debate. It is very unfortunate that many of our parliamentarians, both from the government and the opposition benches, opposed the passage of the bill and indirectly endorsed the marriage of children. Although Pakistan is a signatory to international rights treaties that recognize anyone under the age of 18 as a child, deep-rooted cultural beliefs and traditions pave the way for child marriages in our society. If one cannot be registered as a voter and even cannot be issued a CNIC before the age of 18, then how can that person be considered mentally mature to be married off? It is a fact that early marriages not only deprive children of the right to complete their education but young mothers also face health-related complications during pregnancy and childbirth as their bodies are not yet fully developed. Although some parliamentarians point out that there is no minimum age limit for contracting marriage in our religion, many Muslim countries including Egypt, UAE, Bangladesh, Oman and Turkey have already passed laws restraining marriages before the age of 18 and Al-Azhar university of Egypt has also issued a decree in this regard. Keeping in view the population explosion in the country as well as the negative impacts of early marriage, this law needs to be passed as soon as possible.

Amjad Ali

Nowshera