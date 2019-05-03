‘No tension’ as Smith, Warner back in Aussie colours

BRISBANE: Steve Smith and David Warner have been welcomed back to the Australian team with “no tension”, coach Justin Langer said on Friday, with the World Cup offering another opportunity for redemption.

The duo returned to the national side for a World Cup training camp on Friday in Brisbane after serving year-long bans for their part in the “sandpapergate” scandal in Cape Town that rocked cricket. “There is no tension,” a smiling Langer told reporters. “They’re back in the team now. They’ve been selected, which is brilliant.” The duo have enjoyed a solid comeback in the Twenty20 IPL, with Warner in blistering form, topping the competition batting rankings with 692 runs from 12 innings. Langer acknowledged there would need to be some adjustments for the former team leaders, but said the team would be boosted by their experience.

“When you come from the titled position of captain then there is going to be a certain degree of humility that comes with that,” he said. “One of our really strong values is humility, so there will be great opportunity to develop that.”