Wiebes wins opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire

BEDALE: Lizzie Deignan admitted she struggled to find her best form on home roads as Holland’s Lorena Wiebes took victory on the opening stage of the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire in Bedale.

Deignan had been on the attack late in the 132km stage from Barnsley but finished in the main pack as Parkhotel Valkenburg’s Wiebes out-sprinted Christine Majerus of Boels-Dolmans and Team Tibco’s Alison Jackson.

Former world champion Deignan, who won the 2017 edition of this race, only returned to racing last month following the birth of daughter Orla in September. The Trek-Segafredo rider took to the line in Barnsley in optimistic mood after finishing seventh in Liege-Bastogne-Liege last week, but found the legs were not there for her on Friday.

“Actually I struggled today,” the Otley-born rider said. “I felt better in Liege last week. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll come round. At the moment for me it’s all about getting those races in getting my race rhythm. The head (is still there), definitely. I’m still so eager to get going and I’m finding it boring I can’t attack like I used to. But that will come back a couple of races down the line.”