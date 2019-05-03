Archer debut confirmed as England bowl against Ireland

DUBLIN: Jofra Archer was given an early chance to impress on his England debut on Friday after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in a one-day international away to Ireland at Malahide in Dublin.

Barbados-born fast bowler Archer was one of three ODI debutants in England’s side, along with batsman Dawid Malan and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, both of whom have already played Test cricket. Ireland too included three debutants in Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair.

Dublin-born batsman Morgan was back on familiar territory, having played junior cricket at Malahide. Sussex paceman Archer, 24, was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds. He was not included in the tournament hosts’ 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in Friday’s one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23.