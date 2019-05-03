Archer debut confirmed as England bowl against Ireland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: Jofra Archer was given an early chance to impress on his England debut on Friday after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in a one-day international away to Ireland at Malahide in Dublin.
Barbados-born fast bowler Archer was one of three ODI debutants in England’s side, along with batsman Dawid Malan and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, both of whom have already played Test cricket. Ireland too included three debutants in Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair.
Dublin-born batsman Morgan was back on familiar territory, having played junior cricket at Malahide. Sussex paceman Archer, 24, was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds. He was not included in the tournament hosts’ 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.
But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in Friday’s one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23.
DUBLIN: Jofra Archer was given an early chance to impress on his England debut on Friday after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in a one-day international away to Ireland at Malahide in Dublin.
Barbados-born fast bowler Archer was one of three ODI debutants in England’s side, along with batsman Dawid Malan and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, both of whom have already played Test cricket. Ireland too included three debutants in Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair.
Dublin-born batsman Morgan was back on familiar territory, having played junior cricket at Malahide. Sussex paceman Archer, 24, was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds. He was not included in the tournament hosts’ 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.
But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in Friday’s one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23.