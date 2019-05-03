India’s move to malign Pakistan ‘boomeranged’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday India’s entire move to malign Pakistan “boomeranged” after it failed to prove involvement of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar with Pulwama incident and Kashmir movement.

“India’s irresponsible finger-pointing at Pakistan soon after Pulwama incident has been widely exposed at international level,” the foreign minister told reporters in response to a question on the recent listing of Masood Azhar, during his visit to Sri Lankan High Commission to offer condolence over loss of lives in terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Qureshi said India’s incumbent Bharatia Janta Party’s government faced a major setback in its attempt to misuse a terrorist attack against Pakistan for political gains. He pointed out that Indian media lambasted the government for its diplomatic failure in routing the resolution through UN Security Council, bypassing the technical sessions of the Sanctions Committee.

On reports of China establishing military bases in countries included in Belt and Road Initiative, he said the BRI was purely related to economic cooperation, regional connectivity and poverty alleviation. He said Pakistan would continue to cooperate with China for timely completion of development projects for the prosperity of the country and the region.

The foreign minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka during Easter services, saying the heinous acts were aimed at damaging the inter-faith harmony in the country. He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and assured the government’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in coping with the challenges of terrorism.

Qureshi said he would visit Sri Lanka after Ramadan, which was earlier scheduled for May 2 but was postponed following the untoward incident. He said he would also meet the bereaved families at churches who had lost their loved ones in terror attacks.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Noordin Mohamed Shaheid said the situation in Sri Lanka was currently under control and the probe was underway to nab the culprits.

Earlier, Qureshi penned in his remarks in the condolence book placed at the Sri Lankan High Commission, expressing complete solidarity of the people and the government of Pakistan with Sri Lankan people.