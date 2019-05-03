Three Kashmiris killed, several protesters hurt in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youths and left several injured in subsequent clashes with protesters in the Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops killed the youths during a violent cordon and search operation in the Adkhara area of the district. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

The killings triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring more than 20 people. Three of the injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

Reports of demonstrations and clashes were also received from Lal Chowk, Reshi Bazar and Old Town areas of Islamabad in occupied Kashmir. The occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Shopian district and snapped internet services across south Kashmir. The authorities also suspended train service from Srinagar to Banihal.

Meanwhile, the KMS released a report on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, which revealed that 18 journalists have been confirmed as being killed while performing their duties during the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle since 1989.

The report said the journalists use to face manhandling, abductions, murder attempts and death threats by the Indian troops in the occupied territory and all this has made their everyday work extremely difficult.Separately, Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed the contribution of the press fraternity of the territory in highlighting the sufferings of the people in occupied Kashmir.