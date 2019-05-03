Army top brass vow to back all efforts for regional peace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Army’s top brass have reiterated during the 221st Corps Commanders’ Conference that they will continue their efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.
They reviewed the evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, including the progress of operation Raddul Fasaad. The conference, which was held here at the General Headquarters on Friday, was presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
