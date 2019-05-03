close
Sat May 04, 2019
Newsdesk
May 4, 2019

Army top brass vow to back all efforts for regional peace

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: The Army’s top brass have reiterated during the 221st Corps Commanders’ Conference that they will continue their efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

They reviewed the evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, including the progress of operation Raddul Fasaad. The conference, which was held here at the General Headquarters on Friday, was presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

