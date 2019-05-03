Budget to focus on stability, welfare: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Friday the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 would focus on bringing about macroeconomic stability in the country, and introduce measures for welfare of vulnerable segments of society as highlighted in the ruling party’s manifesto.

Addressing an Investment Conference here, the adviser said the budget would comprise measures to address issues of fiscal and monetary policies for promoting sustainable growth. He said the government was committed to fiscal discipline, improving macroeconomic policies and engaging with the rest of the world. He acknowledged inflation was an issue the government was worried about but added it was not in the hands of the government to control the prices of oil and other things being determined internationally. “So what we need to do is to figure out a combination of monetary and fiscal policies to curtail aggregate demand to reduce imports particularly luxury items, make them harder to import and minimise the impact on the lives of ordinary people because this hurts the public and it hurts everybody,” Sheikh remarked.

Terming inflation a bad tax, the adviser said the government was trying to manage this threat. He said considering the election manifesto and ideology of the ruling party, the government would focus on social safety nets for welfare of vulnerable and week segments. “As we go forward, we have to find more resources to alleviate suffering and reach out those who are left behind in our society,” he added.

He said there would be an enhancement in social safety programmes, which have been integrated under the umbrella of Ehsas programme. He, however, was of the view that smart thinking and utilisation of modern technology was required to ensure that the money goes into the hands of right people.

The adviser also highlighted the importance of privatisation to realise the full potential of companies under public control, saying if these were not managed by bureaucracy then there was need to find a way forward.

Between the calendar years 2003 and 2006, around 34 companies were privatised in electricity and telecommunications as well as big banks like Habib Bank and United Bank, he said, adding the process earned around $4 to 5 billion for national exchequer within three years. He, however, lamented that not a single company was privatised since early 2006.

On negotiations with IMF, the adviser said the fund exists as an international institution helping economies that face macroeconomic imbalances. He said negotiations with IMF were moving forward in a positive way to reach a programme that provides a platform for macroeconomic development in the country.

The programme would also ensure enhancing relationship with international players such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank, besides Pakistan’s bilateral friends, he added.