close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 4, 2019

Climate activists chain themselves to Parliament

Top Story

P
Pa
May 4, 2019

LONDON: Protesters from the youth wing of Extinction Rebellion have chained themselves to a fence outside Parliament in London. The ten young climate change activists attached bike locks around their necks to railings.

It comes after Extinction Rebellion began to wind down their direct action after weeks of protests and civil disobedience in London. Earlier on Friday, independent candidates in the European elections glued themselves to the doors of City Hall. Andrew Medhurst, an ex-banker, Larch Maxey, a teacher, and Roger Hallam, a PhD student, are all running as independent candidates in the EU elections as part of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Independents group.

Mothiur Rahman, a lawyer who is standing for the group, said outside City Hall: “Not enough is being done. We are taking the practice ... of non-violent civil disobedience into the European elections, because the status quo isn’t working. Would you put your child on a bus if there were a 50/50 chance of it crashing? We need to act now, it’s an emergency.”

In response to the protests at City Hall, Conservative London Assembly Member Susan Hall said: “By claiming that he is an ally of the Extinction Rebellion, Sadiq Khan has encouraged these protesters to continue their disruption.

“Now they’ve glued themselves to City Hall, wasting yet more police time and stopping the public from entering their building. These protests have cost the police £7 million so far at a time of soaring violent crime. The Mayor needs to start taking the side of Londoners who want police to be tackling knife crime, not superglued protesters who are undermining their own cause.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story