SC rejects Nawaz’s plea for bail extension

ISLAMABAD: In an adverse development for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Supreme Court has refused to extend his bail and turned down his request to get treatment from the United Kingdom as his six weeks’ bail approaches its end.

Sharif, in his plea filed on April 30, had requested the apex court to extend his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference — which expires on May 7 — until it gives its verdict on his separate review petition which requests permission to leave the country.

Sharif was found guilty in the Al-Azizia reference and jailed for seven years in December last year. In March, the court suspended the sentence and granted him bail — on the stipulation that he would not leave the country.A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa and also comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case on Friday.

During the course of the proceedings, the chief justice remarked the court had given six weeks bail to Nawaz Sharif to get “life-saving treatment”, but the entire the bail period had instead been spent on conducting tests to ascertain the state of the former prime minister’s health.

He observed the court gave Sharif bail as recommended by five medical boards and 31 doctors for angiography, “but the time was spent on conducting evaluations and tests”. Justice Khosa remarked that the petitioner’s conduct “shows that there is no imminent threat to his life and his plea is based on mere assumptions”.

The top judge also observed the petitioner’s counsel had “exceeded the scope of the initial petition” with the latest plea for permission to go abroad. Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, said according to the court’s written order his client could not apply for bail before surrendering himself to the authorities. That aspect of the order was in contradiction with the verbal orders issued in the case, he added.

Upon this, Justice Shah remarked: “Anything said by the judges before signing the verdict is called an observation and not a ruling.”Haris then requested the court to extend his client’s bail for another eight weeks, arguing his client’s health was deteriorating which required an angiography as per his medical reports. Upon this, the chief justice remarked that an angiography “needs an hour’s time”, whereas the court had granted him six weeks. Haris said: “The blockage in Sharif’s carotid artery has increased by 50 per cent, which is an alarming sign. A cardiac MRI is used all over the world as an alternative for angiography but the process is not offered anywhere in the country.”

The chief justice observed the doctors’ report quoted in the court had said nothing in that regard that might be considered to be a final assessment of Sharif’s medical condition. The top judge observed the court could not review its order on the basis of new medical reports regarding Sharif’s health.

“Anyone, who applies for bail on medical grounds, claims that his or her life is in danger,” he added. He observed the review would become “an unending process” if that route was taken.Regarding Sharif’s stress levels, the top judge noted it was natural for every prisoner to be under stress while in jail. He also referred to a case wherein the apex court had cancelled a convict’s interim bail on the grounds that he had failed to undergo the operation that he purportedly required.

On the medical opinion shared by foreign doctors, the bench noted they had just offered their services for treatment through letters, “which are not sufficient for the court to accept their opinion”. Justice Afridi remarked: “Matters must be dealt in accordance with the law and relief cannot be given on the opinion of individual doctors. The court can only rely on opinions of the medical boards.” Subsequently, the court dismissed the objections and later denied the plea through a short order.

Following the ruling, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Awan said instead of being admitted to the hospital, Nawaz Sharif focused on the protection of business interests. “During past six weeks Nawaz Sharif was not admitted to a hospital for even one day,” she added.

She added: “Nawaz Sharif’s disease was an excuse to go to London. The Sharif brothers could not convince the courts with their arguments, how can they convince the masses who can no longer be fooled by hollow slogans?”

Maryam Nawaz also commented on the ruling. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Nawaz Sharif is not paying the price for any crime but is suffering for being the voice of the people. The greater his sacrifices, the fruit they bear will be that much sweeter and this fruit will be there for the coming generations [to benefit from]. I will say this again: Nawaz Sharif will God-willing not let your heads hang in shame. This struggle is for you all.”—News Desk/Agencies