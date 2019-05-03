Tiger to receive presidential honour

WASHINGTON: Tiger Woods, who made a stunning comeback from injury to win the Masters last month, is to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump will bestow the award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on the golfing great in the White House Rose Garden.

The 43-year-old Woods won the Masters in April for his 15th major title, his first since the 2008 US Open.

Trump, an avid golfer and owner of several courses around the world, tweeted his congratulations following the epic win at Augusta.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM,” Trump said.

Established by John F. Kennedy in 1963, the honor is bestowed upon those who have made an “especially meritorious” contribution to US security or national interests, world peace, cultural pursuits or other non-specified endeavors.

It has been awarded to nearly three dozen sports figures including American golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, who were honored by president George W. Bush.

Barack Obama gave the award in 2014 to Charlie Sifford, the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA Tour.