Ryu tied for lead at Mediheal Championship

LOS ANGELES: Former US Women’s Open champion Ryu So-yeon tallied seven birdies and two bogeys en route to a five-under 67 and a share of the lead with Ji Eun-hee and Anne van Dam at the Mediheal Golf Championship.

South Korea’s Ryu could have grabbed sole possession of the lead on Thursday but she closed her round with a bogey on the par-five ninth hole at the Lake Merced golf course.

“It is not an easy golf course,” Ryu said. “You have to drive the ball really well. Everything has to be really great to shoot the low score.”

Ryu has six LPGA Tour victories, winning major titles in the 2011 US Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration.

She has had some struggles this year but she is trying to maintain a positive mindset.

“It’s really tough, because when you’re dedicated to make your game better and better, and then when you cannot really see the result right away, it can be really easy to get frustrated.” Ryu said. “The thing is, it’s just golf. Nothing’s really guaranteed.”

The long-hitting van Dam two-putted for birdie on the par-five 18th to cap her round of 67.

Van Dam, who teed off in the afternoon wave, bogeyed two of the first four holes. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman stormed back with an eagle on the par-four eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji.

Van Dam has four wins on the European Tour and is now trying to carry that success over to North America.

“It’s nice to finally get off to a good start in the first round,” van Dam said.

Ji had six birdies and a bogey. “It’s a really nice golf course,” Ji said. “It’s really challenging on every hole, especially on the tee shot.”

“You have to hit the fairways. If not, it gets into trouble on the next shot. So the tee shot is really important. The greens are really tough, you have to read perfect lines.”

In Los Angeles, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is back in his comfort zone at the Wells Fargo Championship, firing a five-under 66 on Thursday to grab a share of the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen.

McIlroy earned his first career USPGA Tour victory at the Quail Hollow golf course in 2010, and is the only two-time winner of the event.

After shooting even par on the front nine, McIlroy surged up the leaderboard on the back nine in Charlotte, North Carolina in five-under 31 with the help of five birdies over a seven-hole stretch.

The golf course “went through different iterations since we started coming here, but every time they tweak something here or there, you know, it’s still sort of the same place and it really fits my eye,” McIlroy said.

“I think it’s the purest golf course we play all year in terms of preparation and how manicured it is. It just has a really nice feel about it.”