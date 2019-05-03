City get most valuable club status

LONDON: Manchester City have overtaken Manchester United as the Premier League’s most valuable club, with higher wages and lower profits hurting the Old Trafford powerhouse, according to a football finance survey published on Friday.

Premier League champions City are valued at £2.364 billion ($3.07 billion) in 2017-18, up £385 million, according to the study by the University of Liverpool’s Centre for Sports Business, while United are valued at £2.087 billion, down £376 million.

The report said United still had the highest revenue of any club in the Premier League but increased costs meant they relinquished top spot in the valuation table.

The pair are the only two Premier League clubs valued at more than £2 billion.

“Manchester City’s value increased in 2018 due to a combination of higher revenue and lower wages,” the Liverpool University report said.

“The ownership model of Sheikh Mansour which effectively means that the club is debt-free means that there are no loan interest costs and no dividends are paid to shareholders either.

The value of Premier League clubs decreased by 1.6 percent overall to £14.7 billion, with the ‘Big Six’ of United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs making up £10.9 billion — 74 percent of the total.