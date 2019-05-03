Lucky Star lift ICA T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Lucky Star Club lifted the Islamabad Cricket Association T20 Cup in a style beating Islamabad Gymkhana Club by eight wickets in the final here at the Diamond Club Ground on Friday.

Chasing a moderate target of 118, Lucky Star landed home in 15.3 overs with gutsy first class player Naseer Ullah hitting up an unbeaten 64. However, it was Wajid Ali who claimed a 4-wicket haul for the winners. Raja Muhammad Fahim (37) was the other main scorer.

President Islamabad Region Shakil Shaikh distributed prizes among the winners.

“I am delighted to see Lucky Star winning this title and Islamabad Gymkhana playing in the final,” said Shakil Shaikh. “I fully appreciate the efforts of Lucky Star President Asif Rehman and club’s founder Saeed Ahmed for raising the standard of their club.”

In particularly, he lauded the talent of Islamabad Gymkhana’s Musa Khan who is one of the finds of PSL this year and a very promising upcoming young speedster. He showered praise on President Islamabad Gymkhana Sohail Iqbal for dedicating his services to the cause of cricket.

ICA President Nasir Iqbal, Tournament Committee Chairman Syed Abrar Rizvi and President North Zone Shabbir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Al-Muslim Club’s Aon Abbas (318 runs) was declared best batsman of the tournament while Wajid Ali (Lucky Star - 11 wickets) and Rohan Qadri (Lucky Star - 11 wickets) were adjudged joint best bowlers. Atif Shujat of Junoon Club and Naseer Ullah of Lucky Star were given joint award of best wicketkeeper.

Naseer Ullah was declared man of the final match.

Scores in brief: Islamabad Gymkhana 118 in 20 overs (Asib Abbasi 21, Asad Abbasi 20, Musa Khan 18; Wajid Ali 4-22, Masab Shahzad 3-35, Sajid Ali and Rohan Qadri got one wicket each). Lucky Star Club 119-2 in 15.3 overs (Naseer Ullah 64 not out, Raja M Fahim 37 not out; Musa Khan 1-12).