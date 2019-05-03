close
Sat May 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

Noor to make debut for Pakistan in Fed Cup

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik, earned a place in the national team following trials held here for the selection of women team for the Fed Cup Group II to be organised in Malaysia from June 17-22.

Trials were conducted at the PTF Complex last week in which six players competed. Four players were selected to represent the country in the Fed Cup. The players are Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob, Mehta Khokhar and Noor Malik.

Noor has been selected for the first time and will be making her debut in the Fed Cup event in Malaysia.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the players had sent their regrets regarding participation in the trials due to their personal commitments.

