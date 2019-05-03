Nine migrants die as boat sinks off Turkey

ISTANBUL: Four women and five children died on Friday after their migrant boat sank off the Turkish coast, the coastguard said. The boat went down off Balikesir province in western Turkey, the coastguard said in a statement, without giving the nationality of those on board. Five other passengers were saved from the boat, which was heading for the Greek island of Lesbos. The boat had been carrying 17 people and it was not immediately clear what had happened to the rest. Turkey has around four million migrants and refugees, mostly Syrians.