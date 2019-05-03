UN accuses Hungary of denying food to rejected asylum seekers

GENEVA: Hungary is deliberately depriving rejected asylum seekers of food, in violation of international law, the United Nations charged Friday, in the latest criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban´s anti-migrant government.

The UN´s human rights office said it had direct information that "at least 21 migrants awaiting deportation had been deprived of food by the Hungarian authorities -- some for up to five days," since August 2018.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, had last September accused Hungary of withholding food from migrants being held in transit zones along its border with Serbia. The UN rights office pointed out that the Hungarian authorities had promised to end the practice following an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

"However, we regret that, in the absence of a clear change in the legal framework, reports suggest the practice is continuing," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

She said that once an asylum application had been denied, all adult migrants, with the exception of pregnant and nursing women, "are deliberately deprived of food." This, she pointed out, "can lead to malnutrition and is both detrimental to their health and inherently inhumane." The Hungary government stressed in an official blog post earlier this week that "asylum seekers who have requested asylum and whose claim is under review continue to receive food and shelter as they always have."