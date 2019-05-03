Shahbaz unlikely to return: Chandio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central information secretary and Senator Moula Bux Chandio Friday said there was no returning sign of Shahbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the House as Khwaja Asif might become opposition and parliamentary leader.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House here he said all opposition parties have struggled hard to make Shahbaz Sharif chairman of Public Accounts Committee but he left the seat silently that showed party was trying to hide something.

He said Nawaz Sharif had come out from jail with the purpose of treatment but he started meeting with people and now he filed a petition to Supreme Court to get permission of treatment from abroad.