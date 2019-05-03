close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agenices
May 4, 2019

Defamation suit: SC bench to hear Meesha Shafi’s plea on May 9

National

A
Agenices
May 4, 2019

LAHORE: Supreme Court maintained singer and actor Meesha Shafi’s plea for hearing in relation to the defamation case by singer Ali Zafar, whom Shafi accused of harassment.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case on May 9. In her plea, Shafi said that it is a basic right to cross-examine the witnesses and the apex court should grant the right, declaring the

Lahore High Court decision null and void. Meesha had submitted her plea on April 12 against the LHC verdict, which suspended the order of District Judge directing the trial court to conclude defamation case by April 15. In her plea, Meesha Shafi’s lawyer stated that the trial court did not permit to delay cross-examination of witnesses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan