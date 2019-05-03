IHC bars Talha’s extradition to US in New York terror case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday in its decision said Talha Haroon, an American citizen of Pakistani origin, could not be extradited on the basis of postal correspondence.

The US authorities had identified 19-year-old Talha Haroon, one of three men who planned attacks on Manhattan’s Times Square, and the city subway in New York. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2016.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the IHC on Friday resumed hearing of the petition filed by Muhammad Haroon, father of Talha Haroon, challenging the district administration’s decision to extradite Talha to the United States, and announced its verdict which was reserved on April 8.

In his decision, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani observed that any citizen couldn’t be extradited on the basis of postal correspondence between Islamabad and the Washington.

The IHC in its order states that American investigation officer, who is probing the attacks in New York City, and Talha Haroon’s lawyer, should appear before an inquiry magistrate in Pakistan along with the evidence and documents.

Talha Haroon’s father in his petition stated that there was no evidence regarding involvement of his son in planning attack in the US city.

An Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) had ordered to extradite Talha to US after going through the matter after conducting an inquiry regarding his involvement in planning attacks in New York City with connivance of other accused.