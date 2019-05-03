PM directs speedy reorganisation of state-run TV

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to expedite the process of reorganisation of the state-run television in order to making it a strong and vibrant institution.

Chairing a high-level meeting on reorganisation of the state run TV here, the Prime Minister emphasised that the television had an important role in highlighting the national identity. Among others, PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, his spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Senator Faisal Javed, Special Assistant to PM Yousaf Baig Mirza, Information Secretary Shafqat Jalil and Acting MD of the official television were part of the meeting.

Imran Khan said the government wanted to turn the television into an independent institution, so that it continued playing its role freely of highlighting the national identity as well as keeping the public aware.