Rabbani gives message of hope for press freedom

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said though the atmosphere of disappointment existed and anyone could be depressed with the current situation yet it did not mean that one should forget the objectives of the struggle.

“The States is like of mother and we are only seeking the constitutional and legal rights but if the situation does not change, then we will meet on the roads and in the jails,” he said while addressing the seminar on International Press Freedom Day at the National Press Club (NPC).

The seminar was also addressed by Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Mian Aslam of Jammate Islami, President NPC Shakil Karar, President PFUJ (workers) Pervez Shaukat and others.

Senator Rabbani said no one wanted collision with the State and it should opt for reconciliation. The State should treat everyone like mother, he said.

He said the whole country is in the grip of corporate culture and even the political parties were now part of the corporate culture. “Those who speak about the end of resisting journalism should look at themselves first,” he said.

He said nothing would change with the Journalist Protection Law as who cares about the law here. “Article 19 of the constitution provides guarantee for freedom of expression and when no one cares about the constitution then who will care about the Act of the Parliament,” he said.

He said when no one has asked about NFC Award as per constitution then who will care about the Wage Board Award. “There is war of interest, not of religion,” he said adding that the he sees hope from struggle in the eyes of the laborers.

Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said there is absolutely no space and almost zero tolerance towards journalists reporting on certain key issues. He said even the SC judge who recently waded in some of these areas was subjected to a smear campaign.

He asked journalists to make use of the RTI law to pursue implementation of the verdict in the Faizabad Dharna case. “Asking questions might force authorities to take some action,” he said.

He said 26 journalists were murdered in Pakistan during five years from 2013 to 18. “Nearly all cases have ended up as blind murders and no one is punished. No media house pursued in court cases of its employees,” he said.

He said that the Bill on the Safety and Security of Journalists had been finalised but was not being pursued and asked the journalists to raise their voice.

“Fight for freedom of expression was the fight of every citizen,” he said and called for joining of hands to collectively fight this battle:

Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gave the lesson to tolerate the criticism and fight against dictatorship.

She said journalists not only struggle for their rights but also for freedom of expression. “The PPP and media co-exist with each other and I am ready to sit with journalists on footpath for their just struggle for freedom of expression,” she said

She said Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf gave permission for cross media ownership for his own interests. “The PPP rallies were censored while speeches of the Imran Khan got more coverage on media,” she said.

Jammate-e-Islami leader Mian Muhammad Aslam said the society dies when the person tolerates the oppression. He said democracy and journalism are the basic institutions of the service of the humanity. He said the efforts were always made to suppress the voice for free media. “Jammate-e-Islami always stood with the media,” he said.

President NPC Shakeel Karar said, “We want to talk on the issue of freedom of expression but were forced to raise the economic problems.”