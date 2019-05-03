Amends to laws to help courts decide civil cases in less than 2 years: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem has said that amendments to civil laws will help decide civil cases in less than two years, which earlier used to take 30 to 40 years to decide.

He has presented seven bills in the parliament for approval and amendments to civil laws. They include: amendments to Muslim family law ordinance, inheritance certificate, women’s rights in inheritance, safety of whistleblowers and establishment of legal aid and justice authority.

Talking to the media here on Friday, the minister shed light on key points of some of the bills. He said that as per the new bill, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Sahulat Centres will issue inheritance certificates in undisputed cases through biometric of family tree within 15 days of the application, adding that earlier, such certificates were issued after years of hearings in courts.

The minister believes that the bill will also ease the burden of cases on civil courts by 20 per cent as earlier inheritance certificates were issued after issuance of Nadra Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

About women’s inheritance rights, the minister said that the federal ombudsman for property rights would personally monitor cases from allocation of due share to the possession of the property.

Regarding the whistleblowers’ safety bill, Farogh Naseem said the names of those giving information about black money would be kept confidential. In addition, the government would award 20 per cent of the recovered amount of the black money to the informers or whistleblowers.

A commission comprising officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would be formed to investigate “black money” and money-laundering cases, added the minister.