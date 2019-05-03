Spring festival concludes after ‘threats’

MANSEHRA: The spring festival, which was launched by the district administration at Hazara University, concluded before its schedule after youth and students wings of Jamaat-i-Islami hurled threats and alleged that ‘immorality’ was being promoted in the name of culture.

“We cannot allow such events where Indian songs are being played in the name of culture and that is the reason we had decided to take to the streets to protest against it but the district administration ended it before its schedule,” Asim Shahzad, the president of Jamaat-i-Islami youth wing told reporters. District Nazim Sardar Saeed Ghulam and Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haq had inaugurated the three-day spring festival at Hazara University on Thursday.

The Hazara University administration didn’t allow stall holders to enter its premise on Friday in compliance with district administration’s order. “Boys and girls were mingling with each other and Indian music was being played in name of culture,” Asim Shahzad alleged.

He said that they could never allow activities at an educational institution where youngsters were dancing on Indian songs.