Wapda bag National Powerlifting trophy

LAHORE: Wapda won the 19th National Men Powerlifting Championship 2019 trophy with 115 Points here al Punjab University Grounds here.

Railways were runners-up with 60 points followed by Punjab with 36 points.Bilal Shafqet Rana, GM BIQ Pharma, M Dilber Ghauri of Wapda were guests of honour at the closing ceremony.59kg:

Ist Asim Shahzad (Wapda); 2nd M. Yousaf Rafique (Railways); 3rd Abu Bakar Ghani (Punjab).

66kg: 1st Fahad Hussain Butt (Wapda); 2nd Nasir Ali (Punjab); 3rd Abdullah Butt (Railways).

74kg: 1st Wasiq Azhar (Punjab); 2nd M Umer (Wapda); 3rd Azan Ali (Railways).

83kg: 1sIshfaq Ahmad (Wapda); 2nd Asghar Ali (Railways); 3rd M Azam (Balochistan).

105kg: 1st Jamil Akhtar (Wapda); 2nd Qamar Hussain Overseas Pakistani; 3rd Yassir-ul-Haque (Islamabad). 120kg: 1st Rizwan Ullah Khan (Wapda); 2nd Md Kamran (Police); 3rd M Asif (Railways).

+120kg: 1st M. Nooh Dastgir Butt (Wapda); 2nd Syed Furqan Haider (Railways); 3rd Riyasat Ali (Police).