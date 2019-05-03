close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

Wapda bag National Powerlifting trophy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

LAHORE: Wapda won the 19th National Men Powerlifting Championship 2019 trophy with 115 Points here al Punjab University Grounds here.

Railways were runners-up with 60 points followed by Punjab with 36 points.Bilal Shafqet Rana, GM BIQ Pharma, M Dilber Ghauri of Wapda were guests of honour at the closing ceremony.59kg:

Ist Asim Shahzad (Wapda); 2nd M. Yousaf Rafique (Railways); 3rd Abu Bakar Ghani (Punjab).

66kg: 1st Fahad Hussain Butt (Wapda); 2nd Nasir Ali (Punjab); 3rd Abdullah Butt (Railways).

74kg: 1st Wasiq Azhar (Punjab); 2nd M Umer (Wapda); 3rd Azan Ali (Railways).

83kg: 1sIshfaq Ahmad (Wapda); 2nd Asghar Ali (Railways); 3rd M Azam (Balochistan).

105kg: 1st Jamil Akhtar (Wapda); 2nd Qamar Hussain Overseas Pakistani; 3rd Yassir-ul-Haque (Islamabad). 120kg: 1st Rizwan Ullah Khan (Wapda); 2nd Md Kamran (Police); 3rd M Asif (Railways).

+120kg: 1st M. Nooh Dastgir Butt (Wapda); 2nd Syed Furqan Haider (Railways); 3rd Riyasat Ali (Police).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports